AB6IX share a highlight medley of their 3rd mini album 'Salute'

AB6IX have released a highlight medley of all 6 tracks from their upcoming 3rd mini album, 'Salute'!

Starting with a fun house number "Mirror" and moving on to their powerful dance EDM title track "Salute", the AB6IX members take turns by each participating as composers and lyricists of "Heaven", "Maybe", "Bloom", and "Behind You". Judging by the highlight medley, it sounds like AB6IX will be treating fans to a wide spectrum of different music genres with this comeback, signaling their new era beginning in 2020!

Can't wait for AB6IX's full comeback with "Salute", coming up on November 2 at 6 PM KST!