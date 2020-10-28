3

1

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

AB6IX share a highlight medley of their 3rd mini album 'Salute'

AKP STAFF

AB6IX have released a highlight medley of all 6 tracks from their upcoming 3rd mini album, 'Salute'!

Starting with a fun house number "Mirror" and moving on to their powerful dance EDM title track "Salute", the AB6IX members take turns by each participating as composers and lyricists of "Heaven", "Maybe", "Bloom", and "Behind You". Judging by the highlight medley, it sounds like AB6IX will be treating fans to a wide spectrum of different music genres with this comeback, signaling their new era beginning in 2020!

Can't wait for AB6IX's full comeback with "Salute", coming up on November 2 at 6 PM KST!

  1. AB6IX
0 289 Share 75% Upvoted
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
6 days ago   137   53,390

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND