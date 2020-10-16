19

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

P1Harmony reveal preppy concept in 'Disharmony' debut teaser images

P1Harmony have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Disharmony: Standout'. 

In the teasers, the upcoming FNC Entertainment group take on a preppy concept. After P1Harmony debuted in the movie 'P1H: The Beginning of a New World', they're ready to release their official first mini album 'Disharmony: Stand Out' and title song "Siren", which will be out on October 28 KST.

Are you excited for P1Harmony's debut?


Theo (the blonde one) reminds me of someone but I can't place who it is.

i can't wait for their debut 😍

