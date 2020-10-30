MAMAMOO is ready to hype up the mood as they give a preview of their comeback show 'Monologue' for their new album 'Travel'

On October 31 at midnight KST, the powerful vocal girl group MAMAMOO gave a preview of their comeback show 'Monologue.'

At the beginning of the preview, each member appears to give an introduction to the show. The show will take place on November 3 at 9 PM KST. The girls plan to hold a mini-concert as they present the songs and performances to their upcoming album 'Travel.'

According to MAMAMOO, they have much in store for their fans, so don't miss out on the performances that will air through Mnet. Meanwhile, MAMAMOO will be releasing their album mini-album 'Travel' will drop on the same day at 6 PM on November 3 KST.

