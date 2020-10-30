26

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO is ready to hype up the mood as they give a preview of their comeback show 'Monologue' for their new album 'Travel'

On October 31 at midnight KST, the powerful vocal girl group MAMAMOO gave a preview of their comeback show 'Monologue.'

At the beginning of the preview, each member appears to give an introduction to the show. The show will take place on November 3 at 9 PM KST. The girls plan to hold a mini-concert as they present the songs and performances to their upcoming album 'Travel.'

According to MAMAMOO, they have much in store for their fans, so don't miss out on the performances that will air through Mnet. Meanwhile, MAMAMOO will be releasing their album mini-album 'Travel' will drop on the same day at 6 PM on November 3 KST.

DMV2DMZ367 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
AKA "MAMO-logue"! Here's a synchronicity for you. Ever since seeing Jessica Jung's Elle Song Association vid, I have been holding the thought with how impressed I was that she was aware of such gifted singers like DeBarge..lo and behold, MAMO plays a DeBarge song in their preview!! Real singers recognize real (singers); I see! Grateful and thankful for the universe to gift such a flower through MAMO!

Tuni236 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

The choreo for AYA looks really insane woow

