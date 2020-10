SM Entertainment's upcoming new girl group aespa is getting ready to make their debut as all the members have been revealed.

On October 31 at midnight KST, SM Entertainment released the group teaser images of the new girl group aespa. Each member shines brilliantly in the dreamy fantasy vibe. Many fans are excited as the month of aespa's debut draws closer.

aespa will be making their debut in November so stick around to see more of the new girl group!