BTS release teaser photo 'Life Goes On' for their upcoming album 'BE'

BTS announced earlier they will be making the release for their album 'BE' and have been preparing for their special comeback.

This worldwide popular boy group revealed that they will be producing and directing the album completely by themselves as they excite fans with this special album. They previously stated that the album's theme will be based on the phrase "Life goes on," and on October 31 KST, the boy group released a teaser photo with the same phrase.



The album 'BE' will be released on November 20 at 0 AM EST/ 2 PM KST.

