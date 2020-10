Naver NOW's 'Party B' returns with another installment, next week on October 26!

'Party B' is a new kind of K-Pop party featuring XR live technology, inviting K-Pop artist and fans for a night of exclusive performances. The show airs via the Naver NOW app.

Next week, artists including Super Junior's Kyuhyun, The Boyz, Weki Meki, B1A4, Cosmic Girls CHOCOME, Koyote, and Dawn will be bring a variety of exciting performances. Make sure to tune in on October 26 at 9 PM KST!