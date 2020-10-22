26

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet pull out of upcoming '2020 K-Culture Festival' event

According to media outlet reports on October 23, Red Velvet have decided to pull out of upcoming '2020 K-Culture Festival' events.

Red Velvet have been active as the official ambassadors of the '2020 K-Culture Festival' along with Super Junior K.R.Y.The girl group was originally scheduled to hold a live fan meeting this October 24 as official 'K-Culture Festival' ambassadors; however, SM Entertainment recently asked the event side to cancel the fan meeting in light of member Irene's recent controversy. 

Meanwhile, Red Velvet's Irene recently admitted that she was the female idol accused of rudeness issues, and apologized for her actions.

Izzie20191,343 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I feel so sorry for Wendy, she has to recover from an accident only to face the group backlash because of the actions of one member. Honestly the group could have done the activities without Irene. As sorry as she might be, she only facing consequences for her behaviour, the whole group shouldnt have to pay for it, I hope people can know the difference between red velvet and irene, and dont go after the whole group.

Ninja_Poster568 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

So it begins.

