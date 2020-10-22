Red Velvet pull out of upcoming '2020 K-Culture Festival' event

According to media outlet reports on October 23, Red Velvet have decided to pull out of upcoming '2020 K-Culture Festival' events.

Red Velvet have been active as the official ambassadors of the '2020 K-Culture Festival' along with Super Junior K.R.Y.The girl group was originally scheduled to hold a live fan meeting this October 24 as official 'K-Culture Festival' ambassadors; however, SM Entertainment recently asked the event side to cancel the fan meeting in light of member Irene's recent controversy.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet's Irene recently admitted that she was the female idol accused of rudeness issues, and apologized for her actions.

