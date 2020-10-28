DAY6's Young K reveals teaser for 'Insomnia' for 'Getting Off at Earth' OST

DAY6's Young K has revealed the teaser for "Insomnia" for 'Getting Off at Earth' OST.
In the music video teaser, Se Min (played by Ahn Se Min) stares at a classmate, who's been doing the same routine 33 times. "Insomnia" is about wanting to tell someone something that's hard to say, and it drops on October 30 KST.
Check out Young K's "Insomnia" preview above!
Posted by 1 hour ago
