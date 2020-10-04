Cosmic Girls sub-unit CHOCOME gets quirky in music video teaser for 'Hmph!'

CHOCOME is gearing up to release their first single!

On October 4 KST, the Cosmic Girls sub-unit (Luda, Yeoreum, Dayoung, and Soobin) released the music video teaser for their upcoming single "Hmph!". In the teaser, the CHOCOME members transform from the mysterious and dreamy concept of their group into a cute and lively concept, with brights colors and quirky props and settings. The teaser ends with all four members sitting together on the floor, looking up at the camera as if they were caught up to some fun and crazy antics.



Meanwhile, CHOCOME is set to make their debut on October 7.

Check out the music video teaser for "Hmph!" above!