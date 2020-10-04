BLACKPINK wins 3rd consecutive 'Inkigayo' #1 for 'Ice Cream' featuring Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream" has topped the 'Inkigayo' chart for a third consecutive week!

Despite the October 4 episode of the SBS music show not airing, 'Inkigayo' posted the rankings for the first week of October that same day. According to the chart, the nominees for #1 that day were BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez, J.Y. Park's "When We Disco" featuring Sunmi, and Jessi's "NUNU NANA."

"Ice Cream" won with 2,927 points in the digital music category, 0 in the physical sales category, 3,000 in the video streaming category, 282 in the TV and radio category, 58 in the MelOn online voting category - creating a total of 6,267 votes overall.

Meanwhile, 'Inkigayo' will resume airing on October 11.

Check out the full ranking below!