CL performs 'HWA', 'THNX 190519', + more on a domestic TV program for the first time in 4 years on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

2NE1's CL has returned to a domestic TV program for the first time in 4 years, with a guest appearance on the October 30 broadcast of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'!

On this day, CL delivered a a medley of long-awaited performances for Korean viewers including her comeback title track "HWA", "THNX 190519", as well as a mix of "The Baddest Female" and "Mental Breakdown". After sitting down with MC Yoo Hee Yeol for her interview, CL clarified a common misunderstanding about her, that she lived abroad! CL explained that she has never lived abroad and does not know much about American culture, contrary to popular misconceptions about her.

MC Yoo Hee Yeol also couldn't help but compliment CL's unique singing and rapping voice, requesting that she sing snippets of 2NE1's "Lonely" and "I'm The Best". Check out some clips of CL from this week's 'Sketchbook', above and below!