CL performs 'HWA', 'THNX 190519', + more on a domestic TV program for the first time in 4 years on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

2NE1's CL has returned to a domestic TV program for the first time in 4 years, with a guest appearance on the October 30 broadcast of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'!

On this day, CL delivered a a medley of long-awaited performances for Korean viewers including her comeback title track "HWA", "THNX 190519", as well as a mix of "The Baddest Female" and "Mental Breakdown". After sitting down with MC Yoo Hee Yeol for her interview, CL clarified a common misunderstanding about her, that she lived abroad! CL explained that she has never lived abroad and does not know much about American culture, contrary to popular misconceptions about her. 

MC Yoo Hee Yeol also couldn't help but compliment CL's unique singing and rapping voice, requesting that she sing snippets of 2NE1's "Lonely" and "I'm The Best". Check out some clips of CL from this week's 'Sketchbook', above and below!

pinupgirl158404 pts 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

CL LOOKS SO AWESOME AND HEALTHY!

She does not only rap well she sings well too!

Bow to the queen!!!

*NOW ALL WE NEED IS 2NE1 THIS 2021*

Muhd_Hiz_Yaa-1 pt 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

DOLLA IS COMEBACK TOO

