Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

CL performs 'HWA' for first time on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'!

AKP STAFF

CL has performed "HWA" on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'!

This is the first time the former 2NE1 member is performing her brand new single before she drops her debut album 'Alpha'. In the performance video above, CL sits down for a small interview with host James Corden and takes the stage in front of a beautiful palace.

Watch CL's "HWA" performance above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

0

homoschmexical419 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

go CL, go CL 🕺🏾

