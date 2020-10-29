Seventeen's Hoshi donates to scholarship fund at alma mater

Seventeen's Hoshi has donated to the scholarship fund at his alma mater.



On October 29, Maseok HIgh School in Gyeonggi Province revealed, "Hoshi donated 23.1 million Won ($20,328 USD) for scholarships for the school's students." According to reports, Hoshi's parents made the donation, stating, "It wasn't easy for our son to complete his education because we were not well off. Thanks to the consideration shown by the principal and his homeroom teacher, he was able to graduate and achieve his dreams."



They continued, "Hoshi has asked for his donation to be used to help students in families that are struggling financially, so that they can achieve their dreams." Hoshi also signed Seventeen albums to the school's dance club.



Principal Kim Byung San also expressed, "Hoshi has constantly been donating quietly without making it public. We hope Hoshi's sincere donation will be made widely known and have a positive influence on the students."



In other news, Seventeen recently made a comeback with "Home;Run".

