CIX release a stunning highlight medley for their 3rd mini album, 'Hello Chapter 3: Hello, Strange Time'

CIX have unveiled a stunning highlight medley for their long-awaited comeback mini album, 'Hello Chapter 3: Hello, Strange Time'!

After delaying their comeback in June of this year due to member Bae Jin Young's injury, CIX are now ready to wow fans with an album packed full of amazing songs. The group's 3rd mini album contains 5 tracks total including "Move My Body", title track "Jungle", "Change Me", "Switch It Up", and "Rebel". You can already tell from the highlight teaser above that each song has a distinct, unique mood and vibe.

CIX's full group comeback is set for this October 27 at 6 PM KST!