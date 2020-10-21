Check out the full tracklist for Song Min Ho's 2nd full album 'Take'!

WINNER's Song Min Ho has revealed the complete tracklist for his upcoming 2nd solo album, 'Take'!

The album is set to contain a total of 12 brand new tracks, with Song Min Ho participating as a composer and lyricist for all 12 songs. In addition to his comeback title track "Run Away", fans can look forward to some exciting collaboration tracks like the return of MOBB with track #3 "Ok Man", as well as featuring artists like Zion.T, meenoi, DPR Live, and BewhY!

Can't wait to hear all 12 songs from Song Min Ho's 2nd full album, this October 30 at 6 PM KST!