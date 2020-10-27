7

Posted by germainej

BTOB announce subunit BTOB 4U feat. members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub & Peniel

BTOB have announced their new subunit BTOB 4U.

The new subunit includes members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel, and in the teaser video above, the four announce their official subunit name as BTOB 4U. Changsub explains the meaning behind "4U," saying, "4U signifies that we're for you, and the 4 also represents the 4 members," and Eunkwang adds that their fans Melody suggested the name as well.

In other news, Eunkwang, Minhyuk, and Changsub were discharged from the military this past year. 

Stay tuned for updates on BTOB 4U!

