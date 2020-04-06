BTOB's Eunkwang shares his thoughts after his official discharge from military service

On April 7, BTOB's leader Eunkwang was officially relieved of his mandatory military service!

The idol was actually previously granted his final vacation before his official discharge earlier in March, and per COVID19 prevention measures, he was not required to return to his military base for his discharge.



On this day, Eunkwang opened up about his thoughts now that he has been officially relieved of his mandatory duties. He began, "I am so thankful toward our Melodys for waiting for me and cheering me on. They were the reason I was able to return healthy and well."

Eunkwang continued, "I feel like I'm beginning a second life. Like I've been reborn? It's true that I feel slightly anxious and afraid of returning to society, but I am also excited about singing for many people once again, bringing people happiness once again."

What were the BTOB members' reactions to Eunkwang's discharge news? "They congratulated me but... it was more like, 'You're discharged already? Time sure flies...'."



As for his promotion plans after returning to activities, Eunkwang revealed, "I need to show Melodys me singing on stage, I want to do musicals, I want to do variety shows. I feel like I have enough passion to even chew and sway steel, so please call me and I will be there."





Eunkwang marks the first member of BTOB to complete his mandatory military service. His fellow BTOB members Changsub and Minhyuk will also return this year, in August and September respectively.