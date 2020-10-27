MONSTA X suit up in sexy 'Fatal Love' concept photos

MONSTA X have revealed their latest concept photos for 'Fatal Love'.



In the teasers, the MONSTA X members suit up for a sexy office look. After their epic film 'Fantasia X', MONSTA X will be dropping concept photos until their music video teaser on October 29 KST, album preview on November 1, and the album release on November 2.



Check out MONSTA X' latest teaser above and below as well as their previous concept photos here and here.



