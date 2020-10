TREASURE is preparing to make their second comeback since their debut as they release the title track poster for "Mmm".

Previously, the boy group announced their comeback and released an intense concept clip preparing fans for their comeback. On October 28 KST, the boy group announced their title track to their third single 'The First Step: Chapter Three'.



TREASURE will be making their comeback on November 6 KST. Stay tuned for more teasers to come.