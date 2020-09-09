BTOB's Minhyuk to be officially discharged from military this week

BTOB's Minhyuk is set to be officially discharged from the military this week.
On September 9, Cube Entertainment stated Minhyuk had recently taken his last vacation as a conscripted policeman, and following COVID-19 regulations, he'll be discharged on the 12th without returning to his post.
The BTOB member enlisted in the military in February of last year. He's the third member of BTOB to enlist after Eunkwang and Changsub.
Stay tuned for updates on Minhyuk.
