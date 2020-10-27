12

BLACKPINK ask you to pre-register for 'SuperStar YG'!

It's official, 'SuperStar YG' is coming in your area!

Back on October 26, DALCOMSOFT launched an official Twitter page dedicated to the newest installment of the popular 'SuperStar' rhythm game series - 'SuperStar YG'!

Pre-registration for the game also opened on this day via the Apple App Store as well as the Google Playstore, featuring exclusive pre-registration events. The first YG Entertainment artist to celebrate the launch of 'SuperStar YG' was none other than BLACKPINK!

But of course, 'SuperStar YG' will feature songs not just by BLACKPINK, but YG Entertainment artists including Sechskies, AKMU, WINNER, iKONTREASURE, and more!

Make sure to follow 'SuperStar YG's official Twitter below to find out when the game will be officially released, plus more! Will you be playing 'SuperStar YG'?

 

Eunbean1,432 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Can someone actually tell me what does this YG ..smh does?

