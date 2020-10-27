Latest buzz + speculations surrounding SM's new rookie girl group aespa

SM Entertainment's brand new girl group launch is official!

The agency will be debuting its first rookie idol group in approximately 4 years since NCT, this coming November, 2020. The group's name is aespa, of fully "Avatar X Experience". The team's story revolves around unique encounters with one's own avatars - embodiments of one's alter egos - which result in new experiences.

Now that SM Entertainment has introduced aespa's first member, Winter, to the public, here are some of the latest speculations and buzz surrounding the entirety of aespa as of October 27 (KST):

1. The group is made up of 4 members





Based on recent SNS posts by an SM Entertainment director, who wrote "xxxx".

2. Here are the potential members of aespa: Winter, Jimin, and NingNing

Winter was already introduced as the group's first member.

Based on some of the past buzz surrounding the well-known trainee Yoo Ji Min, many netizens suspect that Jimin is nearly 100% confirmed as aespa's next member.

Based on the photo of Winter, Jimin, and Ningning together, netizens believe Chinese trainee Ningning will also be a likely member of aespa.

Some netizens believe that the suspected 4th member of aespa is a "hidden card" member, likely a member with exceeding visuals + talent.

3. Netizens think Aespa's first member Winter is a look-alike of former AOA member ChoA





The comparison is solely based on Winter's teaser photos so far, and may differ later on as more information about the member becomes available.

What do you think of the latest buzz around aespa?