B1A4 is bringing the horror to the month of October in the recent teaser for their new 4th album 'Origine'

B1A4 is making their way back to the fans as they prepare for their comeback with their 4th album.

On October 6 at midnight KST, the boy group dropped a thrilling teaser of their album 'Origine'. The teaser begins off at a laundromat playing a broken record as zombies make their appearance making growling noises.

This album teaser is bringing the horror to the month of Halloween.

It has been three years since B1A4's last promotion. They will be coming back on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers!