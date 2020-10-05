10

1

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

LOONA unveil luminous new concept photos of members Vivi, Yves, and Chuu for their upcoming 3rd mini-album '12:00'

AKP STAFF

LOONA is ready to shine light in the month of October as they release more individual concept photos of members Vivi, Yves, and Chuu.

The girls of LOONA are illuminating the night with their beauty in the new concept photos. On October 6 KST, the girl group released more concept teaser photos for their upcoming 3rd mini-album '12:00'.

The three members pose in the dark night as they glow in the darkness.

LOONA will be making their comeback on October 19 at 6 PM KST. Check out the teasers below until the next set of photos to be released.



  1. LOONA
  2. Vivi
  3. Yves
  4. Chuu
0 318 Share 91% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND