LOONA unveil luminous new concept photos of members Vivi, Yves, and Chuu for their upcoming 3rd mini-album '12:00'

LOONA is ready to shine light in the month of October as they release more individual concept photos of members Vivi, Yves, and Chuu.

The girls of LOONA are illuminating the night with their beauty in the new concept photos. On October 6 KST, the girl group released more concept teaser photos for their upcoming 3rd mini-album '12:00'.

The three members pose in the dark night as they glow in the darkness.

LOONA will be making their comeback on October 19 at 6 PM KST. Check out the teasers below until the next set of photos to be released.





