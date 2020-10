ATEEZ is preparing to spook some fans with their chilling Halloween special performance 'THE BLACK CAT NERO'.

On October 29 at midnight KST, the boy group gave a sneak peek of their intense Halloween special performance. With a strong electric guitar sound, the short clip truly brings the Halloween vibes to life.

ATEEZ special performance will be unveiled on October 31 at 12 AM. So don't miss out on this special event.