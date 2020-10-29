5

2

Teaser
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

MAMAMOO is ready for the release of their upcoming album 'Travel' as they tease the tracks in a highlight medley

MAMAMOO is officially ready to release their new upcoming album 'Travel' as they unveiled the highlight medley.

On October 30 at midnight KST, the girl group teased the tracks to their tenth mini-album. The album includes various songs of different genres including retro-pop and R&B. The album will have six tracks including the title track "Aya" and the pre-released track "Dingga".

The girls of MAMAMOO will release their album on November 3 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers until then.

