BTOB's subunit group BTOB 4U previously announced the members of the new unit group.

The group consists of members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel. The four members are preparing to make a debut as a unit and unveils a teaser image for their new mini-album.

BTOB 4U's first mini-album 'Inside' will be released on November 16 KST. So stay tuned for more information and teasers to come!