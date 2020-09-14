Upcoming Maroo Entertainment boy group Ghost9 interacts with strange robot in fantasy movie-like 'cinematic work' teaser

Maroo Entertainment is introducing their upcoming boy group in a big way!

On September 14 KST, the agency continued the countdown until the debut of boy group Ghost9 with the release of a 15-minute 'cinematic work' teaser that follows the group as they experience a number of strange events, particularly surrounding member Lee Jin Woo and what appears to be a dangerous robot. The teaser cleverly connects the group with their animated 'soulmates' GLEEZ (Ghosts Living in an Empty Earth), characters created alongside Ghost9's debut that the label describes will "grow with, adventure together, and support GHOST9."



Meanwhile, Ghost9 is an upcoming nine-member group that features the agency's project unit TEEN TEEN (Lee Jin Woo, Lee Woo Jin, and Lee Tae Seung), all of whom appeared as contestants on Mnet's 'Produce X 101.'





Check out the teaser above, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting debut!

