fromis_9 transforms into fashion models in 1st MV teaser for upcoming single 'Feel Good (Secret Code)'

Fromis_9 are less than two days away from their comeback!

On September 14 KST, the 'Idol School' girl group unveiled their first music video teaser for upcoming single "Feel Good (Secret Code)," the title track of their 3rd mini album 'My Little Society.' In the clip, the members appear in a dressing room before a series of shots where each of the nine member is on their own separate photoshoot set, each reflecting their own individual personalities.



Meanwhile, 'My Little Society's release marks roughly a year and three months since the release of their last album 'Fun Factory.' The album will be released on September 16.

Check out the music video teaser for "Feel Good (Secret Code)" above!