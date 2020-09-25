TWICE's comeback date confirmed

According to an exclusive media outlet report on September 25, TWICE's comeback date has recently been confirmed.

The report stated that TWICE will be returning with a new album on October 26, approximately 4 months after the release of 'More & More'. The girls will also be celebrating their 5th anniversary since debut around this time frame.

[UPDATE] Shortly after the above report, a representative of JYP Entertainment stepped forward to relay, "It's true that TWICE will return on October 26. The members are currently engrossed in their album preparations."