5

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

TWICE's comeback date confirmed

AKP STAFF

According to an exclusive media outlet report on September 25, TWICE's comeback date has recently been confirmed. 

The report stated that TWICE will be returning with a new album on October 26, approximately 4 months after the release of 'More & More'. The girls will also be celebrating their 5th anniversary since debut around this time frame. 

[UPDATE] Shortly after the above report, a representative of JYP Entertainment stepped forward to relay, "It's true that TWICE will return on October 26. The members are currently engrossed in their album preparations." 

  1. TWICE
3 3,463 Share 63% Upvoted

-2

jpopkings-12,071 pts 16 minutes ago 1
16 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

1 more reply

-2

cgio183 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

The same date with TXT 😳 Oh my god my boys have to compete with so many big senior groups in October 😭

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TWICE
TWICE's comeback date confirmed
47 minutes ago   2   3,446

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND