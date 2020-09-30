9

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Taeyeon tells her fellow girls to speak loud in Japanese '#GirlsSpkOut' MV

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has returned with a fierce MV for her brand new Japanese title track, "#GirlsSpkOut"!

The charismatic new dance pop track calls on fellow girls all around the world to speak loud through clear words and actions. Taeyeon's "#GirlsSpkOut" MV also gives a radical example(?) of what happens to men who overstep their boundaries, featuring Taeyeon and her crew of strong ladies, including rapper Chanmina

Check out the full MV above! Taeyeon's 2nd Japanese solo mini album will be released this November 18, containing a total of 5 brand new tracks. 

elemental-earth-100 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

Thought provoking 🤔

