Posted by hannahleex AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Most viewed 1MILLION Dance Studio K-Pop videos

AKP STAFF

1MILLION Dance Studio is well-known among the dance community. In fact, its Youtube channel has over 22 million subscribers from all over the world! The 1MILLION Dance Studio choreographers create their unique choreographies for a variety of global songs, including Korean songs. Here are some of the most viewed 1MILLION Dance Studio choreographies for Korean songs. 


10. EXO's "Ko Ko Bop" - 21.06 million  


9. Sunmi's "Gashina" - 21.79 million 


8. Jessi's "Gucci" - 23.08 million


7. BLACKPINK's "BOOMBAYAH" - 24.95 million


6. TWICE's "TT" - 27.42 million


5. MAMAMOO's "HIP" - 27.91 million


4. Jay Park's "All I Wanna Do" - 30.28 million 


3. Jay Park's "All I Wanna Do" - 33.86 million 


2. MAMAMOO's "gogobebe" - 45.68 million


1.  PSY's "Daddy" - 99.08 million 

0 1,229 Share
