Most viewed 1MILLION Dance Studio K-Pop videos

1MILLION Dance Studio is well-known among the dance community. In fact, its Youtube channel has over 22 million subscribers from all over the world! The 1MILLION Dance Studio choreographers create their unique choreographies for a variety of global songs, including Korean songs. Here are some of the most viewed 1MILLION Dance Studio choreographies for Korean songs.
10. EXO's "Ko Ko Bop" - 21.06 million
9. Sunmi's "Gashina" - 21.79 million
8. Jessi's "Gucci" - 23.08 million
7. BLACKPINK's "BOOMBAYAH" - 24.95 million
6. TWICE's "TT" - 27.42 million
5. MAMAMOO's "HIP" - 27.91 million
4. Jay Park's "All I Wanna Do" - 30.28 million
3. Jay Park's "All I Wanna Do" - 33.86 million
2. MAMAMOO's "gogobebe" - 45.68 million
1. PSY's "Daddy" - 99.08 million
