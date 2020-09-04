Most viewed 1MILLION Dance Studio K-Pop videos

1MILLION Dance Studio is well-known among the dance community. In fact, its Youtube channel has over 22 million subscribers from all over the world! The 1MILLION Dance Studio choreographers create their unique choreographies for a variety of global songs, including Korean songs. Here are some of the most viewed 1MILLION Dance Studio choreographies for Korean songs.





10. EXO's "Ko Ko Bop" - 21.06 million







9. Sunmi's "Gashina" - 21.79 million



8. Jessi's "Gucci" - 23.08 million







7. BLACKPINK's "BOOMBAYAH" - 24.95 million





6. TWICE's "TT" - 27.42 million







5. MAMAMOO's "HIP" - 27.91 million







3. Jay Park's "All I Wanna Do" - 33.86 million





2. MAMAMOO's "gogobebe" - 45.68 million







1. PSY's "Daddy" - 99.08 million