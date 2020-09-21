1

0

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Primary reunites with ChoA in teaser for upcoming collaboration single 'Cloud'

AKP STAFF

Primary and ChoA have been reunited!

On September 21 KST, the producer released a teaser clip for their upcoming collaboration single "Cloud," a track on his upcoming album 'Boxtape.' In the clip, the two are seen talking in a recording studio. A flash of the song's lyrics are seen, with a chorus that can be translated to: "I'm getting used to it / The day-by-day going by / These days nothing special is going on, but I'm quite fine / Hot food, scary movies / I like them now."

Meanwhile, Primary's new album, which will predominantly consist of instrumentals, is set for release on September 28. This will be the pair's second time working together, with ChoA also having appeared on the track "Don't Be Shy," a single off of his 2015 album '2.'


Check out the teaser above!

  1. ChoA
  2. Primary
0 179 Share 100% Upvoted
misc.
'2020 MAMA' announces its event date
10 hours ago   25   19,453

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND