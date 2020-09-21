WEi maknae Kim Jun Seo impressively covers BTS Jimin's Chris Brown 'Take You Home' dance performance

OUI Entertainment is continuing to introduce the members of their upcoming boy group WEi!

On September 21 KST, the agency released a performance video of youngest member Kim Jun Seo dancing to Chris Brown's "Take It Down," using choreography made by Brian Puspos which was originally used by BTS's Jimin during the 2017 'BTS Home Party.' In the video, the idol is seen holding a glass of wine and reclining on a sofa before getting up, adjusting his tie, and going right into his performance.





Kim Jun Seo was first introduced to the public as a contestant on MBC's idol survival program 'Under Nineteen,' debuting with project group 1THE9. Now that his activities with the group have concluded, he will be redebuting with WEi on October 5 through their 1st mini album 'IDENTITY: First Sight.'

Check out Kim Jun Seo's dance performance above!