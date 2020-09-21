4

8

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

WEi maknae Kim Jun Seo impressively covers BTS Jimin's Chris Brown 'Take You Home' dance performance

AKP STAFF

OUI Entertainment is continuing to introduce the members of their upcoming boy group WEi!

On September 21 KST, the agency released a performance video of youngest member Kim Jun Seo dancing to Chris Brown's "Take It Down," using choreography made by Brian Puspos which was originally used by BTS's Jimin during the 2017 'BTS Home Party.' In the video, the idol is seen holding a glass of wine and reclining on a sofa before getting up, adjusting his tie, and going right into his performance. 


Kim Jun Seo was first introduced to the public as a contestant on MBC's idol survival program 'Under Nineteen,' debuting with project group 1THE9. Now that his activities with the group have concluded, he will be redebuting with WEi on October 5 through their 1st mini album 'IDENTITY: First Sight.'

Check out Kim Jun Seo's dance performance above!

  1. Jimin
  2. WEi
  3. 1THE9
3 1,099 Share 33% Upvoted

0

Jeneral_Kanina103 pts 29 minutes ago 1
29 minutes ago

Wow! Chris Brown? Really? The guy who beat up Rihanna to a pulp? So Army support his song to be covered?

Share

1 more reply

0

Glasss-17 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

As much as I like Jimin, this choreography was made by Brian Puspos and Jimin, JK, J-hope only made a cover of it(ok the title is misleading). The song is also called Take you down, not take you home. But I do see his style, movements, expression he wants to emphasize inching a little bit closer towards Jimin(just a little, little resemblance) rather than Brian soo... I guess its fine

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND