Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

KARD's J.seph pens handwritten letter to fans as DSP Media confirms his enlistment date

KARD's J.seph is preparing for enlistment.

On September 21 KST, DSP Media took to KARD's official fan cafe to announce that the date for member J.seph's enlistment has been confirmed for October 5.

Upon the announcement, J.seph took to his personal Instagram account to release a handwritten letter to his fans. In the letter, he writes:


"Hello, this is KARD's J.seph (Taehyung).
In 2011, when I was 20 years old, I came up to Seoul to start working as a singer.
I was able to spend my precious 20s meaningfully, and at a little older of an age than most,
I will be entering the military on October 5.
The unfamiliar, different, and new environment makes me a little scared,
but I'm also looking forward to my life that will be renewed with a different status.
I will faithfully fulfil my duty as a man of the Republic of Korea,
and return to your side once again with pride.
In the meantime, please support Matthew, Somin, and Jiwon's activities,
and please watch over them with good eyes.
I will hold onto the unyielding love and energy you have shown me in the past
and return in good health.
From Taehyung"


Meanwhile, KARD recently wrapped up promotions for their single "Gunshot," which was released on August 26.


Check out J.seph's handwritten letter below, and stay tuned for more news about KARD's upcoming activities.

Dear, Hiddenkard ✉️

  1. J.seph
bambamgot7-1,180 pts 4 seconds ago 0
4 seconds ago

This user has a poor community rating

Siri1235,872 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

I knew it was coming but I'm still so sad 😭😭

Please stay safe J.seph, we'll wait for you ❤❤❤

