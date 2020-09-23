Oh My Girl's YooA reveals black performance MV for 'Abracadabra'

Oh My Girl's YooA has revealed her black performance music video for "Abracadabra".



The black-and-white performance MV follows YooA in lace and black against dancers in all white. "Abracadabra" is a track from her solo debut mini album 'Bon Voyage', and it's about wanting to rewind to the past.



Watch YooA's "Abracadabra" performance MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.