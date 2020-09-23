1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

Weki Meki reveal 'New Rules' mini album schedule

Weki Meki have revealed their comeback schedule for 'New Rules'!

Fans can expect the girl group's fourth mini album 'New Rules' to drop on October 8 KST, while Weki Meki's first teaser for their comeback will be out on September 24. 'New Rules' marks Weki Meki's first comeback in 4 months since their "Oopsy" promotions earlier this year. 

Are you excited for Weki Meki's 'New Rules'?

