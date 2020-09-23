iKON's Bobby revealed as mystery singer of 'Record of Youth' OST

iKON's Bobby has been revealed as the mystery singer behind the 'Record of Youth' OST.



A week ago, tvN tweeted about the new track and asked viewers to guess the mystery singer behind the song. It's now been revealed the singer is none other than Bobby of iKON.



Bobby expressed, "I'm the singer of the ending OST of 'Record of Youth' on episode 4. I heard many of you guessed who I was through my vocals. I am so grateful. I'm so happy my song is being played at the end of such a cool drama. The OST I sing is now preparing to go on sale, so I think we'll meet soon. I hope you'll continue your interest towards the 'Record of Youth' drama, and also, shower the OST with lots of love. That's all from iKON's Bobby. Thank you."



Listen to a preview of Bobby's 'Record of Youth' track below.