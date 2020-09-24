Jessi worries over Yoo Jae Suk's weight loss?

Jessi expressed her worry over Yoo Jae Suk's supposed weight loss.



On the September 24th episode of 'Sixth Sense', Jessi said as soon as she saw Yoo Jae Suk, "You're so skinny. You've lost a lot of weight." He responded, "You're starting this again from the beginning. As soon as you take off your mask, you tell me I'm too skinny."



When Oh Na Ra noticed something on Yoo Jae Suk's face, Jessi answered for him, "He got rid of a mole." When the members asked him why he removed a mole, he responded, "Aren't you going to listen to me? I didn't get rid of a mole, so why are you saying I did."



