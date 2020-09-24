Refund Sisters (Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwa Sa & Uhm Jung Hwa) to work with composer Black Eyed Pilseung for debut track

Refund Sisters (Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwa Sa, Uhm Jung Hwa) are working with composer team Black Eyed Pilseung for their debut track.



On September 24, MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' shared the photos below along with the message, "If you pass by him really quick, he looks like Joo Ji Hoon. A very joyful meeting with composer Rado. This isn't an arrest. Anyway, it's not."



In the photos, the Refund Sisters members are arm in arm with the composer. The upcoming broadcast of 'Hangout with Yoo' on September 26 will finally reveal the music selected for the project girl group by their manager Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk).



Are you excited for the Refund Sisters' debut?





