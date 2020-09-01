Jay Park & H1GHR MUSIC crew sound the alarm in 'The Purge' MV teaser

Jay Park and his H1GHR MUSIC labelmates have dropped a new music video teaser for "The Purge".



"The Purge" is the title track of part 1 of their upcoming 14-track compilation album, and it features Jay Park, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, BIG Naughty, HAON, TRADE L, and Sik-K. As previously reported, the message of 'Red Tape: H1GHR' and its title track "The Purge" speaks out against societal and cultural injustices.



H1GHR MUSIC's 'Red Tape: H1GHR' is set for release this September 2 followed by part 2 of the compilation album 'Blue Tape: H1GHR' on September 16.



