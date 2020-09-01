20

8

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Jay Park & H1GHR MUSIC crew sound the alarm in 'The Purge' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Jay Park and his H1GHR MUSIC labelmates have dropped a new music video teaser for "The Purge".

"The Purge" is the title track of part 1 of their upcoming 14-track compilation album, and it features Jay Park, pH-1Woodie Gochild, BIG Naughty, HAON, TRADE L, and Sik-K. As previously reported, the message of 'Red Tape: H1GHR' and its title track "The Purge" speaks out against societal and cultural injustices.

H1GHR MUSIC's 'Red Tape: H1GHR' is set for release this September 2 followed by part 2 of the compilation album 'Blue Tape: H1GHR' on September 16.
 

  1. Jay Park
  2. Sik-K
  3. PH-1
  4. BIG NAUGHTY
  5. WOODIE GOCHILD
  6. HAON
  7. TRADE L
3 933 Share 71% Upvoted

0

esmera1da1876 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

Was dreaming of a song and woke up thinking of you.

Share

0

blinkxblackpink4-155 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

I randomly watched one of their songs "TEAM"

and they legit mentioned Lisa and Jennie n Blackpink in the song n I was like " wait wtf"

I literally replayed it 3 times lmao 😂

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS drop 'Dynamite' dance practice video
39 minutes ago   0   727
CLC
CLC are ready to fly in 'Helicopter' MV
2 hours ago   4   1,755

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND