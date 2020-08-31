Get ready to escape with H1GHR MUSIC artists Jay Park, pH-1, HAON, BIG Naughty, & more in powerful 'The Purge' MV teaser

H1GHR MUSIC Records's first compilation album 'Red Tape: H1GHR' is almost here!

The anticipated title track from the upcoming 14-track compilation album part 1 is "The Purge", produced by GroovyRoom and featuring Jay Park, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, BIG Naughty, HAON, TRADE L, and Sik-K. The message of 'Red Tape: H1GHR' and its title track "The Purge" speaks out against societal and cultural injustices, as the MV teaser above hints at a dramatic escape from various sources of oppression.

H1GHR MUSIC Records's 'Red Tape: H1GHR' is set for release this September 2, followed by part 2 of the compilation album 'Blue Tape: H1GHR' on September 16.