Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye & more get together in 'Coffee Prince' documentary teaser

Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, and more got together in MBCLife's teaser video for the upcoming 'Coffee Prince' documentary.



In the teaser video above, Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Kyun, Chae Jung Ahn, Kim Jae Wook, and Kim Dong Wook gather on the set of the original 'Coffee Prince' cafe set and express surprise over something that has yet to be revealed.



As previously reported, the documentary project will feature the main characters of the hit 2007 drama series 'Coffee Prince', and it'll follow an interview-style format.



Stay tuned for updates on the 'Coffee Prince' documentary. What do you think of the teaser?



