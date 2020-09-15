85

15

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

SuperM drop dynamic '100' dance practice video

AKP STAFF

SuperM have dropped their dance practice video for "100".

The SM Entertainment project group go the extra mile for their choreography practice video, putting on a complete performance for their fans. "100" is the lead single of SuperM's first full album 'Super One', and member Mark participated in composing and writing for the song.

Watch SuperM's dance practice video above and their "100" MV here if you missed it. 

  1. SuperM
  2. 100%
10 2,002 Share 85% Upvoted

8

taeyongisababy149 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

I love this so much. They look so professional and talented. They are insanely gifted.

Baekhyun is so lovable. Why is he good at everything?

Ten looks so good. IDEK why he looks that fantastic. His dancing looks so effortless and just stunning.

kai is cut from that original superman cloth

Taeyong...he's so cool I just want him to adopt me. lol I always say he's my baby but maybe its really the other way around

Share

1 more reply

3

esmera1da11,199 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

Lookin hella fresh.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Heize, Psy
Heize signs on with Psy's P-Nation
5 hours ago   10   8,985
Heize, Psy
Heize signs on with Psy's P-Nation
5 hours ago   10   8,985

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND