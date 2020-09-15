SuperM have dropped their dance practice video for "100".
The SM Entertainment project group go the extra mile for their choreography practice video, putting on a complete performance for their fans. "100" is the lead single of SuperM's first full album 'Super One', and member Mark participated in composing and writing for the song.
Watch SuperM's dance practice video above and their "100" MV here if you missed it.
85
15
SuperM drop dynamic '100' dance practice video
SuperM have dropped their dance practice video for "100".
Log in to comment