Ghost9 unveils three more visual films of members Junseong, Woojin, and Prince as they prepare for their debut

Maroo Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group Ghost9 continues to unveil new individual visual films of their members.

The new boy group began unveiling visual film teasers of individual members as they prepare for their debut.

Previously, they released teaser clips for Lee Jinwoo, Shin, & Lee Kangsung followed by the teaser clips for Taeseung, Junhyung, & Dongjun.

Now they release another set of visual film teaser videos of member Junseong, Woojin, and Prince. The visual teaser continues with the same emo, rebellious youth concept as the other previous teasers, and shows each individual member dressed in the same uniform attire in dark colors of black.

Ghost9's official debut with their 1st mini-album 'Pre Episode 1: Door' is coming up later this month, on September 23 at 6 PM KST. so stay tuned for more updates!