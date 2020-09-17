ELLE Magazine (US) declares "The Future is BLACKPINK" as the group appears on the cover

On September 17, the US version of Elle Magazine announced through social media that Kpop's leading girl group BLACKPINK will be featured on their October edition.

BLACKPINK in your area and on the cover of ELLE! For our October issue, the biggest girl group in the world—Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo—take us inside their journey to world domination. @ygofficialblink #BLACKPINKxELLE https://t.co/1r5SQHpJs1 pic.twitter.com/h6Jm7LnHB6 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) September 17, 2020

Since the announcement was made, Elle Magazine has been releasing the pictorial of each member as well as the group photos.

Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa all look alluring in the photos as they show off their beauty.

The October edition will include a full line up of the girl group's pictorial along with the interview with BLACKPINK.

Many fans are ecstatic to see a Korean girl group featured in the U.S. Magazine. As they comment "All four of them are so pretty.", "Wow, so amazing. They're all so beautiful." and "I'm so proud they're featured in the American magazine! So awesome of them."



You can read the published interview on ELLE's website.