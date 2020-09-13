1

B.O.Y is 'Missing You' in MV teaser for their upcoming comeback

B.O.Y has revealed the tracklist for their upcoming mini-album 'Phase Two: We'.

The boys' upcoming mini-album below features the songs "We", "Blank", "Butterfly", "PS", and their title song "I Miss You". B.O.Y, including former MYTEEN members Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon, debuted this past January with "My Angel" and their first mini-album 'Phase One: You'.

'Phase Two: We' drops on September 15 KST.

