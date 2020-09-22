8

Bae Jin Young x Kim Yo Han enjoy the ocean breeze in 'I Believe' MV teaser for '2020 Pepsi X Starship Heritage Project'

Bae Jin Young and Kim Yo Han have dropped their music video teaser for "I Believe".

The teaser features Bae Jin Young and Kim Yo Han as they enjoy the ocean breeze and get ready to take on summer. CIX's Bae Jin Young and WEi's Kim Yo Han are collaborating next for the '2020 Pepsi x Starship Heritage Project' after Kang Daniel and Zico, VIXX's Ravi and GFriend's Eunha, and Rain and Soyu.

Watch Bae Jin Young and Kim Yo Han's MV teaser above! "I Believe" drops on September 25 KST. 




harperoh118 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

cant wait!

