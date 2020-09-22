YooA talks about solo debut, pride in Oh My Girl, and more with 'Allure' magazine

YooA talked about her solo debut, pride in Oh My Girl, and more with 'Allure' magazine.



YooA said on her solo debut with "Bon Voyage", saying, "Though Oh My Girl's YooA and solo singer YooA are the same person, I wanted to show a different side of myself. There are many styles in the world, but there is no 'YooA style.' I thought a lot about how to show that to everyone."



On the inspiration for her "Bon Voyage" concept, she expressed, "I think it's important to be on the same page as a member of a group, but I think I gave a lot of my own opinions when I was preparing for my solo album. I like to imagine and read about different things, and I tend to leave those thoughts in writing."



YooA continued, "I feel like I've grown a lot while preparing for my solo activities. I'm adjusting to everything while maturing more and more. I'm very proud of my members. Even before our debut, I was confident we would do well."



As for whether she's ever been jealous of another member, she said, "We recently released a song titled 'Rocket Ride'. I like pop songs, and I really liked that song. I wanted more parts in it."



Check out YooA's pictorial for 'Allure' below.

