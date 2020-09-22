0

EXO's Baekhyun sings 'Every Second' for the 'Record of Youth' OST

EXO's Baekhyun is the voice behind "Every Second" for the 'Record of Youth' OST.

"Every Second" is a theme for the drama's main characters, who give each other strength and support. The music video follows Ahn Jung Ha (played by Park So Dam) and Sa Hye Joon (Park Bo Gum) as they're there for each other during hard times and eventually develop feelings for one another.

Listen to Baekhyun's "Every Second" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

